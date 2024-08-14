Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) to Issue €0.16 Dividend

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of €0.16 ($0.17) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Glanbia Stock Performance

LON GLB traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 16.92 ($0.22). The stock had a trading volume of 520,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.62. Glanbia has a 1-year low of GBX 13.72 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 19.62 ($0.25). The company has a market cap of £43.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.

