Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 411.1% in July

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 411.1% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,217. The company has a market cap of $35.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 19.33. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
