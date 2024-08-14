Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 411.1% in July

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 411.1% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

Global Crossing Airlines Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,217. The company has a market cap of $35.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 19.33. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

