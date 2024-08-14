Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. 13,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,870. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $880.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
