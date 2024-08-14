Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. 13,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,870. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $880.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

About Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.