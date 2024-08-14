GMX Hits 1-Day Volume of $44.56 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, GMX has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $272.99 million and approximately $44.56 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be bought for about $28.36 or 0.00047971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,625,234 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

