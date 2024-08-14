GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,471.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 87.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $1,972,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $162.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,374.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,096 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.