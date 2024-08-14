Golar LNG (GLNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Golar LNG to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLNG. StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

