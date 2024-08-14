Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Star Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC grew its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 4,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,990 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GODN remained flat at $10.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. Golden Star Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

