Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,328,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,718,000 after acquiring an additional 113,086 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,031,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,336,000 after buying an additional 128,519 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 911,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,602,000 after buying an additional 34,782 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,247,000 after buying an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 744,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $106.86. 156,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $111.01.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

