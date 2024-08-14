Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.63 on Monday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

