GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 3,587 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.25. 1,350,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.56.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.