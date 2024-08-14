GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 140 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.30. 64,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,911. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.60. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $152.31.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

