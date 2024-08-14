GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 188 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $13.66 on Wednesday, hitting $661.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,196. The firm has a market cap of $285.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $653.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,218 shares of company stock worth $60,687,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

