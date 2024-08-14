GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 197 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 281.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 46.8% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.69. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on GD

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.59, for a total value of $3,585,476.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,909.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.