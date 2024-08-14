GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McDonald’s by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.15. 2,235,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,602. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

