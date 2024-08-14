GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IYK stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

