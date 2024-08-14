GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $114,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.57. 1,076,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,229. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $184.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

