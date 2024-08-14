GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 21.2% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,769 shares of company stock worth $21,324,890. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

KLA Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $793.89. 630,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,097. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $804.57 and a 200 day moving average of $730.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

