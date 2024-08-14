GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.45. 1,644,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

