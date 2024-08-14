GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 52,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $34.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.82.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

