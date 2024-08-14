GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.8% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,108 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after buying an additional 1,321,695 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 770,283 shares during the period. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,551,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 706,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after buying an additional 551,897 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 934,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.