GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $50,000 Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1,325.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC's holdings in APA were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,983,000 after buying an additional 88,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,203. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

About APA



APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

