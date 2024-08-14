GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

