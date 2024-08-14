GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Intuit by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Intuit by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Intuit by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $9.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $636.74. 1,501,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,564. The firm has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.