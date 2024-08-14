GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.22. 1,903,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,743. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

