GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 188 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.73. The company had a trading volume of 374,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,517. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $93.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.