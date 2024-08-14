GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7,662.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 634,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,850,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 71,097 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 498,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,196. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.