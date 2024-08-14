GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after buying an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,204,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

