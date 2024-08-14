GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.34. The stock had a trading volume of 535,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

