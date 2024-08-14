GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 275 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BK traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. 2,791,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,676. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

View Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.