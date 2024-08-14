GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 99 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.15. 1,164,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,167. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $356.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

