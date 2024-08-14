Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Lowered to $2.75

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

GPMT stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 53.6% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

