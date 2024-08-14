Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Lowered to $2.75

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.
GPMT stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.91.
In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
