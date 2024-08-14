Gravity (G) Price Up 9.6% This Week

Gravity (G) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $286.78 million and approximately $42.05 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.04059471 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $81,341,582.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

