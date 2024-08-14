Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 10,358 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after purchasing an additional 635,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.72. 4,625,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,500,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

