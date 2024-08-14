Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,753 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,579. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51.

