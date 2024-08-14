Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 5,325 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after buying an additional 965,173 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,459,000 after buying an additional 329,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,416,000 after acquiring an additional 668,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,263,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

UL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $60.87. 1,577,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,717. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

