Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 6,041 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRR. JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.89. The stock had a trading volume of 123,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,391. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

