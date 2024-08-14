Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,970 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.91.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,664. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

