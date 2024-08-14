Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 3,566 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 31,402 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.64. 519,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

