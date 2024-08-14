Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,734. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $102.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.94.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

