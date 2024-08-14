Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7,274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,390,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 47,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,353. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

