Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 559,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 272,997 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 532,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 461,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.12. 77,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,261. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

