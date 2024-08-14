Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $210,815,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,757,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,923,000 after purchasing an additional 797,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 2.7 %

Zoetis stock traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.36. The stock had a trading volume of 542,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,166. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.26.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

