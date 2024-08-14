Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,178 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa America raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.86. 1,470,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,364,056. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.83 and its 200-day moving average is $310.74. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.