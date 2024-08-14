Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $882,000 Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,911,000 after purchasing an additional 518,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 4,545.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 199,673 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

