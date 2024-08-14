Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 4,361 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 181.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $5,160,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,393,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.56. 287,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,180. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $590.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.96.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

