Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,819 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after acquiring an additional 393,031 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 179,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,948,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,048,000.

EFAV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. 234,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

