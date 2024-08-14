Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $91,793,795.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $91,793,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,174 shares of company stock worth $9,528,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.79. 15,327,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,372,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

