Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 21,439 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 1.57% of Quad/Graphics worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 271.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Quad/Graphics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 11.7% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUAD has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.50 to $7.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Quad/Graphics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QUAD traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 57,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,063. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $634.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.70 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

