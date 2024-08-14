Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,666 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Shares of F traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,623,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,074,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

