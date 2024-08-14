GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.03

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 12494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$29.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.20.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 46.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

